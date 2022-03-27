WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
New details released in kidnapping turned homicide in Hidalgo County
-
Valley native flees Ukraine after Russian invasion
-
Biden administration planning to change asylum process
-
Proposed Cameron County arena expected back on the ballot this year
-
Psychiatrist assesses mental state of accused H-E-B shooter