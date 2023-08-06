WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August 6, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Donation center reopens after suffering storm-related damage; in need of blood donations
-
Health experts recommend setting a sleep routine for children ahead of new...
-
Driver arraigned after driving into Brownsville home and fleeing the scene, police...
-
Brownsville and Matamoros mayors participate in Hands Across the Border event
-
Extreme heat leading to higher gas prices, AAA says