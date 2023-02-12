x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - Feb. 11, 2023

3 hours 7 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, February 12 2023 Feb 12, 2023 February 12, 2023 10:05 AM February 12, 2023 in News - Local

Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.

The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days