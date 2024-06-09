WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 9, 2024
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV works to prevent spread of vector borne disease in the Valley
-
Sunday, June 9, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
-
One killed in crash near Weslaco, DPS investigating
-
DPS: Driver killed in fiery San Benito crash
-
Records: Cell phone video shows suspect in San Juan homicide allegedly helping...
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High, Harlingen South Softball Teams Receive High Honors
-
Brandon Figueroa Welcomes Weslaco Panthers State Championship Team Home
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day