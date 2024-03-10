WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March, 10, 2024
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m., brought to you by Pueblo Tires & Services.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Valley autism advocates say early parental involvement can help children transition into...
-
Sunday, March 10, 2024: Mild, not humid, temps in the 70s
-
Mission police: McAllen man posed as a car salesman and a paralegal...
-
Hargill man wanted in connection with Elsa robbery
-
3 arrested in connection with drug raid at Alamo home