WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 8, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.
The mass will also be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
Can't see the video? Click here.
Sunday Mass is supported by Lee's Pharmacy and Pueblo Tires & Service.
More News
News Video
-
Body found in Brownsville, death investigation underway
-
Mission mayoral race heading to runoff, unofficial election results show
-
Unofficial election results: Elsa mayor Alonzo 'Al' Perez wins reelection
-
Cameron County voters reject arena project — again
-
City of Harlingen elects Norma Sepulveda as new mayor, unofficial election results...