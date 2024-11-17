WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 17, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m.
More News
News Video
-
South Texas ISD celebrates 60th anniversary
-
Mission Police Department shares safety tips following fatal crash involving a cyclist
-
Feds seize two Valley properties linked to criminal activity
-
SpaceX officially moves upcoming launch to Tuesday at Boca Chica site
-
Weapon recovered at Hanna High School in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
-
Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington
-
UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland...
-
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes
-
Bi-district playoffs - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights