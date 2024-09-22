x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Sept. 22, 2024

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Sept. 22, 2024
6 hours 36 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, September 22 2024 Sep 22, 2024 September 22, 2024 10:51 AM September 22, 2024 in News - Local

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m. 

Can't see the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days