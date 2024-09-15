WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, September 15, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Police: Out-of-state juvenile arrested for making threats against McAllen ISD
-
Donna man killed in fiery Weslaco crash
-
Port Isabel holding memorial ceremony for anniversary of causeway collapse
-
Region One Esports Summit to help Valley students develop critical thinking skills
-
Two suspects indicted in San Juan murder investigation