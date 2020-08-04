Watch Live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visits McAllen Convention Center for COVID-19 briefing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting the McAllen Convention Center on Tuesday for a briefing on how the building is being transformed into a treatment center for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals may discharge recovering COVID-19 patients to the McAllen Convention Center, where they would receive oxygen and other non-emergency medical care.

Discharging patients who don't require emergency care will reduce crowding at local hospitals. More than 760 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Hidalgo County on Monday, according to information released by the county.

Abbott is expected to be joined by Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

