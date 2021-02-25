Watch live: Texas House and Senate to hold hearings at 9 a.m. Central on Thursday about last week's winter storm
Bookmark this page to watch the hearings. We'll be adding video of each a few minutes before they begin at 9 a.m. Central.
In the House, the State Affairs Committee and the Business and Commerce Committee will hear invited testimony on "the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts during the recent unprecedented weather event; the response by industry, suppliers; and grid operators and changes necessary to avoid future power interruptions."
In the Senate, meanwhile, the Finance Committee and the Business and Commerce Committee will meet to "examine extreme weather condition preparedness and circumstances that led to the power outages as directed by Electric Reliability Council of Texas."
The Senate committees will also discuss "generator preparedness and performance, utility outage practices, natural gas supply and the reliability of renewable generation, as well as overall ERCOT system resilience."
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/25/texas-house-senate-ercot/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
"Watch live: Texas House and Senate to hold hearings at 9 a.m. Central on Thursday about last week's winter storm" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
More News
News Video
-
Border Patrol to increase presence at McAllen International Airport
-
'It mutates very, very quickly': Valley doctor explains COVID-19 variants
-
Beto O'Rourke donates $30,000 to RGV non-profit organization
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: BS RedZone Chill & Grill
-
FEMA warns scammers may target storm victims