x

WATCH LIVE: Texas House Democrats respond to Gov. Abbott's election integrity announcement

9 hours 18 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, March 15 2021 Mar 15, 2021 March 15, 2021 12:31 PM March 15, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

The Texas House Democratic Caucus will host an in-person press conference to respond to Gov. Abbott’s election integrity press conference.

The press conference will feature Representatives from the House Democratic Caucus, including members of the Elections Committee.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days