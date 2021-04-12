WATCH LIVE: Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to hold press conference in Mission over immigration

KRGV File Photo

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) on Monday will hold a press conference at Anzalduas Park in Mission over immigration.

The event will be livestreamed in this article at 12:45 p.m. CT, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Prior to the press conference, Gonzalez is expected to lead a bipartisan delegation to tour ports of entry and processing centers in the Valley and will meet with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-03), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20), Rep. Young Kim (CA-39), Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-17), Rep. Ed Case (HI-01), Rep. Jim Costa (CA-16) and Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-09) will join Congressman Gonzalez on the visit, according to a news release.