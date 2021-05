City of Elsa receives $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) met with city of Elsa officials Friday morning to discuss federal funding.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Gonzalez secured $1,564,211 for the city of Elsa through the passage of the American Rescue Plan, according to a news release.

Gonzalez, Elsa Mayor Alonzo Perez and other city officials attended.