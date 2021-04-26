x

WATCH LIVE: Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to present $3.7 million to behavioral health clinic

Monday, April 26 2021
By: KRGV Digital Team

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) will present millions of dollars in federal funding to a behavioral health clinic Monday morning. 

The funds for Tropical Texas Behavioral Health is from the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service Grant Program, according to a news release. 

