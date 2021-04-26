WATCH LIVE: Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to present $3.7 million to behavioral health clinic

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) will present millions of dollars in federal funding to a behavioral health clinic Monday morning.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article.

The funds for Tropical Texas Behavioral Health is from the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service Grant Program, according to a news release.