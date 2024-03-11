Vigil held in Edinburg for victims of fatal Starr County helicopter crash

The city of Edinburg will host a candlelight vigil Monday night to honor the three victims from the deadly La Grulla helicopter crash.

Edinburg spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said the memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Edinburg Amphitheater, located at 201 W. McIntyre.

She said they will pay tribute to U.S. Border Patrol Agent and Edinburg native Christopher Luna, along with the two National Guardsman Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia.

The city invites the entire community to pay their respects.

Lerma said candles will be provided, but residents can bring their own.