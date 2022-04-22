WATCH LIVE: Vigil held in support of Melissa Lucio in San Juan
Diocese of Brownsville Bishop Daniel Flores will lead a prayer vigil in support of a Harlingen woman on death row.
The vigil for Melissa Lucio is set for Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle.
The vigil will be livestreamed in this article, the KRGV Facebook page and the KRGV YouTube page.
RELATED: Son of Harlingen woman on death row visits her before her execution
Melissa Lucio is on death row for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter. Prosecutors say Melissa Lucio beat the little girl to death.
Melissa Lucio’s lawyers say her daughter was injured after falling down a flight of stairs – and they have the evidence to prove it.
Legal requests are on file to stop the execution, but a decision has not been made yet.
The vigil comes after a petition calling on the Cameron County District Attorney to stop the execution was delivered to his office.
More News
News Video
-
Emergency supplies to be tax free this weekend
-
Equipment stolen from local ranchers
-
State senator meets with family members of Melisa Lucio to push for...
-
PSJA ISD elementary school offering book vending machine to students
-
Palmhurst mayoral candidate weighs in on possibility of special election