WATCH LIVE: Vigil held in support of Melissa Lucio in San Juan

KRGV photo

Diocese of Brownsville Bishop Daniel Flores will lead a prayer vigil in support of a Harlingen woman on death row.

The vigil for Melissa Lucio is set for Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle.

The vigil will be livestreamed in this article, the KRGV Facebook page and the KRGV YouTube page.

Melissa Lucio is on death row for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter. Prosecutors say Melissa Lucio beat the little girl to death.

Melissa Lucio’s lawyers say her daughter was injured after falling down a flight of stairs – and they have the evidence to prove it.

Legal requests are on file to stop the execution, but a decision has not been made yet.

The vigil comes after a petition calling on the Cameron County District Attorney to stop the execution was delivered to his office.