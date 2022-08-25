WATCH LIVE: Weslaco Police Department holds press conference on aggravated robbery investigation
The Weslaco Police Department will hold a press conference on an aggravated robbery investigation on Thursday.
The press conference will be held by police Chief Joel Rivera at 12:00 p.m.
We will be live on this article, as well as our KRGV Facebook page.
