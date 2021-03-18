WATCH: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick holds press conference at Texas Capitol
WATCH: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick holds press conference at Texas Capitol
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports- Ways to block robocalls
-
Gov. Abbott wants DPS to interview migrant teens at facilities
-
Number of unaccompanied migrant children surges as reports of overcrowded conditions inside...
-
'We must have trust:' Republican lawmakers push for changes in the way...
-
Brownsville nonprofit helps 'internal arrival' migrants