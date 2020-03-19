x

McAllen issues order to close bars, dine-in services at restaurants

4 hours 8 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 2:14 PM March 19, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

MCALLEN – New rules hit McAllen amid COVID-19 concerns. The new orders take effect Thursday night, but enforcement starts Friday.

Restaurant dining areas are ordered to closed. Food orders are limited to curbside and drive-thru. Permits for bars are also suspended.

Venues, such as theaters and churches must have no more than 10 people indoors.

Gas stations much also sanitize self-service areas and sanitizers must be available near the pumps.

