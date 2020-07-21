WATCH: Starr County judge holds press conference regarding efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus
Starr County Judge Eloy Vera and Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vasquez hold a press conference to update the community regarding the efforts being made to fight the spread of coronavirus in the county.
More News
News Video
-
WATCH: Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott interview
-
CON MI GENTE: New owners of the Koffee Klatch in Harlingen
-
City of Brownsville ranks second in most hookworm cases in the nation
-
'Team QuaranTeen' helps kids stay connected during coronavirus pandemic
-
Hidalgo County Judge issues shelter-at-home order for county residents and visitors