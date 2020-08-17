WATCH: Weslaco Police Department holds a news conference regarding incident in Walmart

Heavy police presence was reported Monday afternoon at Walmart on North Texas Boulevard in Weslaco.

Within a matter of minutes of receiving the call, officers arrived.

They received the call at 15:06 and the officers arrived at 15:08.

The call was about a man with a rifle dressed in black.

Police believe the suspect entered the Walmart from the North side entrance and confronted a customer while holding a rifle.

The suspect then made his way East to the back of the store.

When officers arrived they made contact with him and gave him orders to throw the gun on the ground, which he did.

The man refused to show officers his hands and according to the officers he was distraught and at some point the man produced a hand gun.

Officers tried to resolve the situation with less than lethal force when the suspect shot at officers.

That's when officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

His identity was not revealed.

Texas Rangers will be working the officer involved shooting.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.