WATCH: Willacy County judge holds press conference on coronavirus response in the county
Willacy County judge holds press conference on coronavirus response in the county.
More News
News Video
-
AG Paxton warns Texans to avoid "missing package" text message scam
-
Medical officials bid farewell to military nurses
-
Health official advises parents to get their child vaccinated amid pandemic
-
Donna basketball coach mourns the loss of student killed in hit-and-run accident
-
DHR Health preparing for potential spike in COVID-19 cases