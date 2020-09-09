x

WATCH: Willacy County judge holds press conference on coronavirus response in the county

2 hours 38 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 September 09, 2020 2:07 PM September 09, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County judge holds press conference on coronavirus response in the county.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days