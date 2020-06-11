Watchdog: Agency misspent money meant for migrant care
By ASTRID GALVAN
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - A new report by a federal watchdog says the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency misspent millions of dollars meant for migrant care during the 2019 surge in border crossings. The report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office was released Thursday. It says that CBP, while dealing with a massive increase in the number of border crossers that year, spent money that Congress allocated for migrant care on things like all-terrain vehicles and its police dog program. The agency said it spent money on lawful items, the violations identified were technical and prompt remedial action will be taken.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Observing Juneteenth during COVID-9 pandemic
-
Harlingen VA hosts food distribution event for veterans
-
Border agents expect to find immigrants in distress as scorching temperatures roll...
-
UTRGV political science professor explains policing bias impacts on the Valley
-
New trial request denied for Valley doctor convicted of misdiagnosing patients for...