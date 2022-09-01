Water leaks prompts early dismissal at Roma ISD campuses

Students at three campuses with the Roma Independent School District were released from school Thursday morning due to a water leak, the district announced.

The "major" water leak affected the complex that serves Emma Vera Elementary School, Rome Middle School and Rome High School, the district stated in a Facebook post.

The students at the three schools were sent home at 11:30 a.m.

All other schools will operate on their normal schedule, the district added.