Water levels and supply dropping in the Valley

The water situation means drought plans may take effect.

That means certain businesses that use lots of water might see limitations and cities will be rationing water to residents.

Most valley cities are supplied by irrigation districts, farming came first, then the urban areas.

For most, that means the water gets pumped several miles south along the Rio Grande Valley.

The way our system works in Texas is when there is water scarcity, irrigation districts get cut off first, then the cities.

So we not only need enough water in the Rio Grande for our needs, we also need more water, called pump water to deliver to us.

Watch the video above for the full report.