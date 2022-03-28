Water Line Rupture Causes Service Interruption in Donna

DONNA – Repairs to a busted water pipeline left nearly 300 households without water service in Donna.

Resident Julian Munoz said he wishes the city would notify them before they shut down their water supply.

Munoz’s service was interrupted twice in two weeks. He said not knowing beforehand can be frustrating.

“They turn off the water with no warning. So, when people get home from work it’s been about five, six hours without water or warning. I don’t know what the problem was,” he said.

Although he understands work and repairs near water lines are complicated, Munoz said he wants a heads up next time.

“For example, my son is coming to visit me now and if he comes and there is no water? The family comes and there’s no water? That’s the problem,” he said.

But Munoz didn’t know the root of the problem sat a mile away from his area. Donna Public Works Utility director Jonas Gonzalez said a Hidalgo County Drainage District crew busted a pipe while working on the road.

“It was something that was unforeseen, but we’ll do our best to make sure that in the future we attempt to respond even faster. But we dedicated all of our manpower to it and we got it done,” he said.

Gonzalez said crews replaced an 8-inch PVC line and covered it with steel casing.

“In the future, if something does happen like that it’ll be protected. The plastic line will be protected, you know, a tractor comes in, bangs it, you should be good,” he explained.

Gonzalez said it’s routine to inform the surrounding community about ongoing projects. He said they didn’t expect the work to cause problems.

The director said the Hidalgo County Drainage District was not held responsible for the damage since the pipe was in their right-of-way. They did, however, assist the city with equipment and manpower for repairs.