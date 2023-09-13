Water shutoff in effect in city of Elsa due to water leak

The city of Elsa announced on their Facebook page that they will be shutting off the water to the north side of the city starting at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The city said the shut-off is due to a major water leak.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Our dedicated teams are working diligently to address this issue as swiftly as possible to minimize disruption to your daily routines," the city wrote on their Facebook page.

The shut-off may last for a couple of hours and ask residents to conserve any remaining water for essential needs.

"Our city's maintenance crew is on-site and is doing everything in their power to resolve this issue promptly. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unexpected situation," the city wrote.