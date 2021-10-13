'Wave of Light' ceremonies offering support for parents who've experienced infant loss in Valley

Parents who’ve lost an infant child will have the opportunity to honor their baby's memory during a special ceremony in the Valley.

Prime Healthcare is hosting three "Wave of Light" ceremonies on Wednesday for parents who've lost a baby during pregnancy or after birth.

During each ceremony, parents will able to light a tea light candle in memory of their baby and write them a message.

The ceremonies will be taking place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Harlingen Medical Center located at 5501 S Expressway 77 · Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco located at 1401 E. 8th St.

Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco located at 1401 E. 8th St. · Mission Regional Medical Center located at 900 S. Bryan Road

HMC Chief Nursing Officer Amy Flores says this ceremony gives families much needed support.

"Emotionally, this is something they are all going through differently, but they all do have those same experiences," Flores said. "So, I think the support they will have from each other will make a big difference as well as us as a community, their community will help to support them throughout this as well."

Prime Healthcare is also inviting people across the Valley to join in by lighting a candle in memory of all the babies and their lives lost too soon.