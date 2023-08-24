'We are left without money:' Mercedes woman warning the public of online scams

Mary Contreras thought she was getting a deal.

“I saw this ad on Facebook where they help you out with bills,” Contreras said.

Contreras called the number on the ad, and a woman asked her to reach out to her on Messenger.

According to Contreras, the woman told her she would pay her monthly car payment and utility bills if Contreras sent half of the money to a representative.

“She told us that a representative would get back to us, which he did, and he guided us,” Contreras said.

The representative asked Contreras to wire money through a money transfer app. Contreras said she sent nearly $1,000, plus personal information such as bill statements.

Contreras said she was under the impression the representative would help pay her bills with the money sent, but she realized it was a scam when her car and utility companies reached out to say her payments were sent then canceled.

A police report was filed, but Contreras says she can't sleep because she's worried about the money already lost.

“That's our legit money that we had to pay our bills,” Contreras said. “Right now we are just struggling. Due to this, we are left without money. We don't even have [money] for gas, we just don't know how we are going to do it."

Mercedes police Investigator Oscar Lopez said research is key when spotting the warning signs of a scam, and that people should be wary of a good deal.

“If it seems too good to be true, you definitely want to do your research, you want to verify if they are employed with a company, “Lopez said.

Lopez also recommends not making payments on cash transfer apps.

“Just make sure you are not giving payment through any other platforms like Cash App, or Messenger pay,” Lopez aid. “You don't want to give anyone your personal banking information either."

Contreras hopes others will be more aware of possible scams on social media.

“We are going through this, and we would not like anybody else to fall in this kind of situations –especially now with hard times," Contreras said.