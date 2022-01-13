'We dropped our guard': COVID-19 cases rise in Starr County

Health officials in Starr County say they've seen close to 200 new positive cases of COVID-19 per day over the last several days.

On Wednesday, the county shared a message from Judge Eloy Vera on social media urging people not to forget about their booster shot.

Valley health officials say the upward trend of COVID-19 cases is due to the contagious omicron variant.

"To a certain extent, I think we dropped our guard," Vera said. "I don't see as many people keeping the social distance and using the masks. We need to go back and do what we were doing before."

As health experts continue to push for vaccinations, Vera is urging his community to not ease up and to take all precautionary measures seriously.

