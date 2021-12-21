'We just want him back': Brownsville family searches for stolen pug

A Brownsville family is hoping for a Christmas miracle after their beloved pug was snatched from their home earlier this month.

The family says Cuba is more than just a pet and can not be replaced.

Home security cameras captured the moment Cuba was taken from an outdoor kennel by a man dressed in black.

Surveillance video shows the alleged dognapper wasn't alone. A second man wearing an orange vest is seen walking up to the home seconds before Cuba is grabbed.

While watching the footage, Jorge Castor says his children screamed at the sight of the dog being taken.

"I didn't realize that me kids were behind me, and they saw," Castro said. "My son has autism. He was crying a lot. He doesn't understand that the dog got robbed."

Devastated, the family hopes whoever has Cuba does the right thing and returns him safely.

"We want him back," Castro said. "My kids want him back. We miss Cuba a lot. We love him a lot, and we just want him back."

The Brownsville Police Department continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information to help bring Cuba home for Christmas is urged to call 956-546-8477.