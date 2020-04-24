We just want the option to work again, says McAllen cosmetologist

MCALLEN – Retail-to-go is not an option for all shops. On Friday, the state’s plan to reopen the Texas economy took effect.

Only non-essential businesses that can provide curbside, drive-thru, online or delivery services are now allowed to reopen.

However, for other places such as gyms, tattoo parlors, spas, barbershops and salons will remain closed.

Memo Heredia, owner of a hair salon, says he had barely opened his business when he to shut it down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Heredia says he understands the reasons for the closures and wants clients to stay safe. When the time comes, he and his coworkers will be ready to work.

Watch the video above for the full story.