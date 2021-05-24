'We'll get through it': Progreso family remains hopeful after fire destroys home

Despite having lost her home in a fire, a pastor from Progreso is counting her blessings.

Last Wednesday, Pastor Juanita Garcia was home with the five foster kids she cares for when a fire broke out.

Everyone made it out safely, but Garcia wasn't able to recover a single thing belonging to her late husband.

"So many memories because my husband passed away a year and four, five months ago,” Garcia said in Spanish. “We're all sad very sad. My entire family has been crying, my kids, everyone because this was their father's home and all those memories are gone."

Garcia believes lightening from last week's storm may be to blame. The instruments Garcia uses for her church were also ruined by the fire. But that's not stopping her from holding services. And even though she lost everything, Garcia's faith remains unshaken.

"Everything that happens in our lives, there's something good behind it,” Garcia said. “Right now, I don't understand the reason, I don't, but I believe that in the future, I will understand. I know that God won't abandon us during this time and with his help, we'll get through it."

Channel 5 News reached out to the Progreso Fire Department to find out more about what may have caused the fire; we are waiting to hear back.