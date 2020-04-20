Wearing masks, hikers hit trails as Texas starts reopening

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - State parks are reopening as Texas begins what Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says will be a gradual unraveling of coronavirus restrictions. About 120 people on Monday made reservations to be the first back in Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in the Texas Hill Country since all Texas state parks were temporarily closed earlier this month. Texas this week will also allow doctors to resume nonessential surgeries and let retailers sell items for curbside pickup.

