Weather has RGV Humane Society in need of fosters, donations

The weather has the RGV Humane Society putting out an urgent call for help.

They are caring for over 500 animals, and some at their Mission and Harlingen locations are in outdoor kennels.

They hope people will consider fostering or, even better, adopting.

If not, you can help out by donating blankets and towels to help the animals stay dry and warm. They are also in need of donations for cat and dog food, both wet and dry.

To donate, visit the Harlingen or Mission locations or visit their Facebook page.