Webb County, Laredo officials report 19th coronavirus-related death

Officials from Laredo and Webb County announced on Sunday a nineteenth coronavirus-related death.

According to a news release from Laredo, the patient who died on Saturday was a man in his 60s. Officials say he had underlying conditions.

A total of 4,563 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Webb County, 516 returned with positive results and 863 tests are pending, according to the news release.

Officials add 17 patients remain hospitalized.