Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
-
Harlingen woman dresses up as Santa despite health issue
-
Laguna Heights family lose home in fire; were trying to rebuild after...
-
Cameron County commissioners consider tax exemption with Texas LNG
-
Russian, central Asian migrants gather to seek asylum at Progreso Port of...
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial's Hernandez signs for Texas A&M Volleyball
-
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...