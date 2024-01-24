Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024: Late t-showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024: Late t-showers, temps in the 70s
-
DHR Health and Vitalant hosts community blood drive
-
City of McAllen donates fire truck to crews in Mexico
-
Bond set for Roma employee accused of smuggling migrants in city vehicle
-
Victor Godinez found guilty on all counts in capital murder trial