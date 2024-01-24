x

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024: Late t-showers, temps in the 70s

4 hours 34 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, January 24 2024 Jan 24, 2024 January 24, 2024 7:33 AM January 24, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days