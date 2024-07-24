x

Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
1 hour 55 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2024 Jul 24, 2024 July 24, 2024 8:13 AM July 24, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days