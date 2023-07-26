x

Wednesday, July 26, 2023: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s

6 hours 41 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, July 26 2023 Jul 26, 2023 July 26, 2023 8:34 AM July 26, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days