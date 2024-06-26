x

Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Highs in the 90s with a chance of stray showers

Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Highs in the 90s with a chance of stray showers
5 hours 24 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 10:35 AM June 26, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days