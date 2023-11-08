x

Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s

3 hours 59 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, November 08 2023 Nov 8, 2023 November 08, 2023 8:03 AM November 08, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days