Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Second victim in Edinburg shooting released from hospital
-
Unofficial election results show Gonzalez wins Weslaco mayoral race
-
Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
-
Unofficial election results show Gonzalez wins Weslaco mayoral race
-
City of McAllen installing new water meters