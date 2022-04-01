Welfare concern: McAllen police searching for 27-year-old man
McAllen police are searching for a 27-year-old man.
Police say Leo Abraham Figueroa's voluntary absence was reported Thursday afternoon.
He was last seen walking in the area of the 4100 block of N. 2nd St. in McAllen.
McAllen police say there is concern about Figueroa's well-being.
Anyone with information about Figueroa's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD selects new superintendent
-
La Feria High School students not allowed to bring backpacks to campus,...
-
Person accused of making threat against high school in Harlingen in custody
-
Man charged in connection to sexual assault in McAllen nightclub
-
Food Bank RGV offering produce vouchers to families