Welfare concern: McAllen police searching for 27-year-old man

Friday, April 01 2022
Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

McAllen police are searching for a 27-year-old man. 

Police say Leo Abraham Figueroa's voluntary absence was reported Thursday afternoon. 

He was last seen walking in the area of the 4100 block of N. 2nd St. in McAllen. 

McAllen police say there is concern about Figueroa's well-being. 

Anyone with information about Figueroa's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

