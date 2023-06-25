Weslaco church to serve as cooling center for the public
In an effort to provide relief from the heat, the city of Weslaco announced a local church will be turned into a cooling center.
Anyone who needs shelter from the heat can go to the First Baptist Church, located at 600 S. Kansas Ave., according to a social media post from the city of Weslaco.
The cooling center opens Monday, June 26 and will close on Friday, June 30. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days.
