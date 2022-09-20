x

Weslaco holding vaccine clinic at Knapp Medical Center

The city of Weslaco is holding a vaccine clinic Tuesday at Knapp Medical Center. 

Updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available from 8:30 until 12:30 at the Knapp Medical Center conference center. 

The city says people with insurance also qualify for free flu vaccines at the event. 

