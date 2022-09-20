Weslaco holding vaccine clinic at Knapp Medical Center
The city of Weslaco is holding a vaccine clinic Tuesday at Knapp Medical Center.
Updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available from 8:30 until 12:30 at the Knapp Medical Center conference center.
The city says people with insurance also qualify for free flu vaccines at the event.
