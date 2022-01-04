Weslaco ISD Fine Arts Department to Host 2nd Annual Fine Arts Fiesta

The Weslaco ISD Fine Arts Department will be hosting The Second Annual Fine Arts Fiesta on April 6, 2019. This community wide event will be held at The WISD Performing Arts Center and throughout The Central Middle School Campus. It is a showcase of talent featuring the performing and visual art students of The Weslaco Independent School District.

Multiple locations throughout the campus will feature the bands, choirs, orchestras, mariachi’s, dance teams and theatre arts groups. Along with these performances an art competition will also take place. Artwork from all campuses will be entered into a juried event and be on display during the festival. The evening will culminate with a Grand Concert with featured musical guest “Mariachi Mariposas”. They were the 2018 Houston Stock show and Rodeo Mariachi Festival Winners.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 9:00 a.m. in the WISD Performing Arts Center Auditorium.

This is going to be a memorable community event as we celebrate the talents of our Weslaco ISD students and teachers.

For more information contact the WISD Fine Arts Department.