Weslaco ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

The Weslaco Independent School District on Thursday named Dr. Dino Coronado as a lone finalist for superintendent.

Coronado currently serves as the interim superintendent of schools at Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD, a school district in Jim Wells County near Kingsville.

"We are thrilled to announce Dr. Coronado as the superintendent finalist for the Weslaco Independent School District," board president Armando Cuellar said in a statement. "We are confident that his experience and tenure as an educator has prepared him for this transition to be the superintendent of Weslaco ISD."