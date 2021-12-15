Weslaco ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for elementary, middle school students

Photo credit: MGN Online/Arne Müseler / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE

The Weslaco Independent School District will distribute COVID-19 vaccines at all their elementary and middle school campuses to vaccinate students.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Day event is set for Thursday, Dec. 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students five and older are eligible for the initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine that will be given out, according to a news release.

A parent or guardian must accompany the student receiving the vaccine.