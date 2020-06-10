Weslaco man charged with murder, bond set at $810,000

A Weslaco man arrested on suspicion of murder appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Angel Herrera, 23, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of first-degree murder.

Herrera was arrested Monday after leading authorities on an hours long manhunt. The search for the 23-year-old ensued after Weslaco police officers found 36-year-old Guadalupe Salinas Jr. unresponsive in his vehicle.

Police responded to a call of gunfire at about 12:10 p.m. Monday on the 2400 block of East 12th Street. Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Salinas was transported to Knapp Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement flooded the area to search for the 23-year-old suspect. The Department of Public Safety and the Segovia K-9 Unit assisted Weslaco police in the manhunt.

Chief Joel Rivera of Weslaco police says Herrera put up a struggle when authorities found him, but was apprehended without injury. The murder is believed to be drug related.

Weslaco Municipal Court Judge Samuel Sanchez set Herrera’s bond at $810,000 on the four charges.